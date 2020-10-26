Woman assaulted, shot in parking lot of downtown motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was assaulted and shot in the parking lot of a downtown motel early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Days Inn by Wyndham San Antonio Alamo/Riverwalk in the 900 block of East Houston Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the woman was staying at the motel and was in the parking lot when three cars pulled into the lot. That’s when, police said, several individuals got out of their cars and tried assaulting the woman.

Police said the woman fought back and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. The suspects got back into their cars and fled, police said.

The injured woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is expected to recover.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case. The investigation is ongoing.