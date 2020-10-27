Man detained after cutting woman during altercation at East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s has been detained after he allegedly cut a woman during a domestic disturbance on the city’s East side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Seabreeze Drive, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

According to police, the man cut the woman inside the home with an unidentified object. The woman was taken to University Hospital by EMS for her injuries.

Police said the man is now being held on an assault family violence charge. SAPD did not say exactly what the fight was over.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.