These are the 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio-area, according to Niche

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio-area.

The list was released by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings

KSAT has previously reported on Niche’s rankings for best high schools and best elementary schools.

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and residents in addition to “advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to compare, score, and connect millions of data points to thoroughly analyze U.S. schools and neighborhoods."

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 middle schools in the San Antonio-area by rank:

Four of the middle schools on the list are in the North East Independent School District, three are charter schools and Alamo Heights, Boerne and Fort Sam Houston Independent School Districts each have one school on the top 10 list.

