These are the 10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to Niche

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new list that parents may be interested in that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio-area.

The list was released by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and residents in addition to “advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to compare, score, and connect millions of data points to thoroughly analyze U.S. schools and neighborhoods."

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 elementary schools in the San Antonio-area by rank:

Six of the top 10 elementary schools on the list are in the North East Independent School District, one is in the Randolph Field Independent School district and the remaining three are public charter schools.

For a full list of the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio-area, click here.

Niche isn’t the only organization that ranks schools. View the list below to see other articles about top-rated San Antonio schools: