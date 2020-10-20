76ºF

These are the 10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to Niche

NEISD has most schools in top 10 list

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Students at school, wearing masks.
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new list that parents may be interested in that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio-area.

The list was released by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and residents in addition to “advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to compare, score, and connect millions of data points to thoroughly analyze U.S. schools and neighborhoods."

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 elementary schools in the San Antonio-area by rank:

  1. BASIS San Antonio Primary - Medical Center Campus
  2. BASIS San Antonio Primary - North Central Campus
  3. Wilderness Oak Elementary School
  4. Hardy Oak Elementary School
  5. Eleanor Kolitz Hebrew Language Academy
  6. Randolph Elementary School
  7. Encino Park Elementary School
  8. Cibolo Green Elementary School
  9. Roan Forest Elementary School
  10. Vineyard Ranch Elementary School

Six of the top 10 elementary schools on the list are in the North East Independent School District, one is in the Randolph Field Independent School district and the remaining three are public charter schools.

For a full list of the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio-area, click here.

