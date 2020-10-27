This is what Texans think of that recent talker poll that suggests Texas is 2nd most-hated state in U.S.

As Davy Crockett reportedly once said, “you may all go to hell and I will go to Texas.”

According to a recent UNSCIENTIFIC talker-poll by lifestyle website Best Life, Texas is the second most hated state in the U.S.

The poll didn’t sit too well with the natives, however, who started sharing their opinion shortly after it made headlines.

Below are some of the reactions on social media to the poll:

Envy, table for 49!!! — Hunter Martinez (@HunterMartnez) October 24, 2020

BYE ✌🏼



There’s a reason there’s a bumper sticker “I wasn’t born in Texas but I got here just as fast as I could” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — AmeliaWalden (@milliewalden) October 25, 2020

Best Life clearly doesn’t know who they’re messing with. Their “most hated states” poll was based on an analysis of people who have recently moved out of each state and a Gallup poll of which citizens felt the most pride in their home states - um, who has more pride in their state than Texans?

It’s worth noting a 2019 report from KSAT showed that Texas is actually one of the fastest-growing states in the country with the majority of new residents coming in from California and Florida.

