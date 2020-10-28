Mayor, commission to give details on MLK Jr. virtual march as in-person events canceled

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission on Wednesday is expected to give details on next year’s MLK march, which will take place virtually instead of in-person due to the pandemic.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, interim commission chair Renee Watson and District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan will make the announcement at 11:15 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Last month, the commission announced that a virtual-only event will replace one of the largest marches, if not the largest, in the country that promotes the cause of Dr. King. It attracts about 300,000 people every year.

It has been held every year in San Antonio since Jan. 19, 1987.

The commission initially said the virtual event could include a 2-hour feature of speakers, entertainment and scholarship receptions.

WATCH: Throwback Thursday: A look back at the history of San Antonio’s MLK March