Democratic, Republican representatives join Leading SA to discuss general election, early voting turnouts

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting has ended in Bexar County and Election Day is just around the corner.

As both Bexar County political parties gear up for Tuesday, Nov. 3, representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss the general election and the record early voting turnouts.

“The increase in voters and the increase in registrations, that is not a partisan issue. So we’re really happy about that,” Deana Abiassi, of the Republican party, said.

Abiassi added that she believes Texas values will be on the top of voters' minds at the polls.

“Texas loves our oil and gas industry. We love our gun rights. We love our law enforcement and police officers. We love our religious liberty. We love our children and our schools equal. We like, we love legal immigration and secure borders. And we love our military. So those are all Texas values. Those are all Republican values. And those are things where Republicans lead to we’re going to win Bear County. We’re going to keep Texas red. And we’re going to bring a red wave,” Abiassi said.

Here in Bexar County, the Republican Party says it is looking toward the north side of town.

“We are reaching out to them in a very aggressive campaign and talking to them about our message and we’re really excited. We think that the early voting shows that the North Side, which particularly usually bodes well for Republicans, has been very active,” Abiassi said.

As for the Democratic Party of Bexar County, they also are looking to the North Side.

“We’ve hit the North Side extremely hard. We’re also pulling out or reaching out to our Latino voters on the South and West Sides. And we also have been working really hard on the East Side of Bexar County. So there’s just a couple of demographics that we are really trying to target. And we worked really hard to ensure that we registered voters within those areas,” Monica Alcantara, Bexar County Democratic Party chair, said.

Alcantara said Bexar County Democrats have specific goals in mind.

“We want to ensure that we take back Senate District 118. It has always been a Democratic seat. We also are looking very heavily in our race for House District 121. And then, as you know, locally, we’re also looking at Commissioner District Three,” Alcantara said.

You can watch the full interviews with Alcantara and Abiassi in the video player above.