‘I’ve never seen a political campaign get this nasty’: Several campaign signs vandalized in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS – Political signs throughout Universal City were vandalized and Universal City police believe two young girls are responsible.

The crime was caught on camera. Police released surveillance video that showed the pair running up to a Trump campaign sign in front of a home off of Gothic Drive.

The video shows one girl spray painting the sign. She takes a photo before the pair runs off. UCPD said five homes were targeted in the same neighborhood around 2 a.m. on October 22.

They said all damaged signs were in support of President Trump.

Police believe the two girls in the video also vandalized more signs at the Universal City Public Library.

Rich Lampan was surprised when he saw what was done to his Trump sign. He showed support for the president during the 2016 election.

“It doesn’t prove anything other than they want to vandalize other people’s property," he said.

However, he said this year’s election is unlike any he has ever seen.

“I’ve never seen a political campaign get this nasty," he said.

Archie Worthman, a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporter, said the act of destruction does not represent his beliefs.

“We have our differences, but that’s not something that I condone," he said.

Worthman said he reached out to his neighbors after their signs were vandalized. He hopes to spread more acceptance than divisiveness in his community.

“Hate is not one of those things that I want to pass on," Worthman said.

Police are searching for a white four-door sedan. They have not released a motive, but if you have any information, contact Universal City police at 210-658-5353.

