SAPD: 1 man killed, 4 others hospitalized after high-speed crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and four other people are hospitalized and in critical condition, including a six-year-old boy, after a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 5500 block of De Zavala Road.

Officers said a driver in a vehicle heading eastbound was traveling at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended another vehicle and lost control.

His vehicle spun out and hit another vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes, police say.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, died on scene. There was also a six-year-old boy in the man’s vehicle and officials say he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had three victims, all of whom were taken to University Hospital in critical condition as well, according to police.

The westbound lanes of De Zavala were shut down for several hours as authorities processed the scene.

