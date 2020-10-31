ME’s Office identifies victim of fatal rollover crash near far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal rollover crash near the far West Side.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Cliff Valley Drive, near Culebra Road and Loop 1604.

James Range, 73, had a heart attack while he was driving his vehicle and flipped his car as a result, according to San Antonio police.

Range was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No one else was injured during the crash.

RELATED: 2 killed in high-speed, rollover crash on far South Side, officials say