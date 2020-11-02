Fireworks thrown at SAPD officers during ‘large civil unrest’ incident in San Antonio involving Trump, Biden supporters

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police broke up a “large civil unrest” incident Sunday night in a nightclub parking lot on the city’s Northeast Side where a crowd of supporters for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden “were antagonized by the other creating an unstable atmosphere.”

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded around 7 p.m. to Cowboys Dance Hall at Interstate 35 and Walzem Road, where a “Trump Train” had organized and was met by individuals with “opposite political views.”

The incident started off as “minor but gradually grew into a large civil unrest between the two opposing sides," the report said.

Officers then placed patrol vehicles between the two sides in an effort to separate them, the report said. At least one fight broke out.

Fireworks were thrown at officers on two occasions, the report said. No officers were injured.

Police also confiscated a long rifle from a vehicle “due to the volatile atmosphere.”

Once the crowd dwindled in size, police left the scene.

No arrests were made.

