How Bexar County voter turnout in 2020 compares to last presidential election

With an extra week of early voting in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic, political experts expect record-breaking turnout in the Lone Star State.

On Wednesday, 39,791 voters cast a ballot in-person in Bexar County, and 3,452 mail-in votes were received, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. In total, more than 357,000 Bexar County residents have already voted in the 2020 election.

As of Wednesday night, the turnout in Bexar County surpassed 30% of registered voters. By the end of the 2016 election, 57% of registered voters in Bexar County had cast a ballot.

Texans are taking advantage of the extra week of early voting.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 5.3 million Texans have already voted. That’s more than in any other state so far and it’s about 60% of the total number of votes Texans cast in the 2016 election.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

