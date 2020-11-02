Trump, Biden supporters push for unity in anticipation of presidential election results

San Antonio – Several voters in support of President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, let their voices be heard at the Cowboys Dancehall Sunday afternoon.

Both sides were asked similar questions and despite having tension and differences between each party, they agreed that both Democrats and Republicans need to work together for the greater good of the United States.

Q: Who do you support for the presidential election? Why?

“Neither,” said Austin Martin. “I am not choosing either. I just came out because I wanted to see Americans come together. I wanted to see it if it was like on TV with the violent clashes between Biden and Trump supporters. I wanted to see if it was going down and it is not, and I am proud of it and happy to see Americans do what they came to do.”

“I am a Trumpster baby,” said Teresa Comparin. “Personally, that means pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-God and pro-America. We want to protect our borders and lives. We need to protect unborn children. We need God back in our country and I believe most Trump supporters stand on the word of God and this country’s principals.”

“I am voting for Joe Biden,” Fabian Jalomo said. “We believe in DACA! We are here for our immigrant parents! We are here for our brothers and sisters and we are going to stand for what is right!”

Q: Despite having differences, what is the goal of Republicans and Democrats after the next president is selected?

“One thing we can agree on, whether you are on the side of Trump or Biden, we need unity, and we want our country to be blessed,” Comparin said. “We want our country to prosper. We want our country to be protected. That is what it is all about and if we can just come into an agreement on those issues we could move forward in a long way. We can’t have hate on each side. We got to be able to respect and honor one another. Our belief systems, our traditions, our cultures and what we believe in. It is not about race. It is not about color. It is not about any of those things. It is about honoring God in our country the way our founding fathers founded it.”

“We can’t judge everybody by the same color,” said Jalomo. “Unfortunately, we are going to have our differences, but we are not all bad people, and there are some good people on that side just like on this side and ultimately, we need to work together. Whoever, at the end of the day, becomes president will be put there for a reason we just got to work together as a whole. This is the land of the free. If you stand for something, get out there. Let your voice be heard because a lot of people don’t have that right and if we do, we got to do it for those who don’t.”

“It doesn’t matter if you are voting for Biden or Trump, you are voting American at the end of the day and I love it,” Martin said. “Go America!”

