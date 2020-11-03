Hidalgo County extends voting by one hour after tech slowdowns

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – Hidalgo County became the second Texas county keeping its polling locations open an extra hour, until 8 p.m. Central, after technical problems slowed voting early in the day.

The county’s elections department said 10 of their locations experienced technical issues."Making sure our voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot is our utmost priority," said Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón in a statement. “Extending the closure of the polls to 8 p.m. will provide that opportunity to the voters of Hidalgo County.”

The elections department said the problems were due to “laptop check-in issues.” Although currently all 74 county polling locations are operating, several of them had to postpone opening this morning, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project. — Juan Pablo Garnham

