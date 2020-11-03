Man hospitalized after being hit by car on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the South Side.

The man was hit near Pleasanton Road and Lee Street on Monday evening.

Police said the man stepped off a curb and was hit by a car driven by a woman in her 30s or 40s.

Police said the woman was driving north on Pleasanton Road when the man stepped into her vehicle’s path.

The woman stopped to help the man and is not facing any criminal charges, police said.

The identity and age of the man are unknown at this time. KSAT will update you when those details are available.

