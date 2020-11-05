San Antonio police need your help identifying this South Side robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect who held a cashier at gunpoint in October on the city’s South Side.

The robbery happened at the Chevron Star Food Mart at 418 Fair Avenue on Oct. 29, police said.

A man was caught on surveillance footage entering the store and pointing a handgun at the cashier. Police say the man demanded the cashier to hand over money from the cash register.

Police said the man left the store with the money after the exchange.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), or visit the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.

Related: 3 hospitalized after seven-car collision on Northwest Side, San Antonio officials say