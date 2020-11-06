Man indicted in slaying of San Antonio woman who was found dead by her child in their home

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of killing his girlfriend before her body was found by her child in August has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Jorge Izquierdo, 29, has been indicted for murder in the death of Cora Nickel.

The indictment alleges “Izquierdo intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Cora Nickel by shooting her with a deadly weapon,” the office said in a statement. The case will be prosecuted in the 175th district court.

Izquierdo was arrested in Port Hueneme, California on Aug. 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Two days earlier, Nickle was found dead by her 8-year-old child inside her home in the 8900 block of Maverick Draw.

According to police, the child found Nickel on the floor and texted her grandmother. Neighbors told KSAT that Nickel could be heard arguing with a man several times in the past.