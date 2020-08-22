Boyfriend arrested in connection with slaying of woman found by her child

SAN ANTONIO – The 29-year-old boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in her home by her child was arrested Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Jorge Izquierdo, 29, was arrested without incident after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

The arrest comes two days after Cora Nickle was found dead by her 8-year-old child inside her home in the 8900 block of Maverick Draw.

According to police, the child found Nickel on the floor and texted her grandmother. Neighbors told KSAT 12 News that Nickel could be heard arguing with a man several times in the past.

A 5-year-old also lived with NIckle, police said.

The children were removed from the home and placed with family.

