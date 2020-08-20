Child texts grandma after finding mom dead on floor; foul play suspected, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was found dead Thursday after her 8-year-old child found her on the floor and texted her grandmother.

The grandmother arrived and found the woman, 26, dead at a home in the 8900 block of Maverick Draw, according to San Antonio police.

The woman lived in the home with her two children, ages 5 and 8.

Foul play is suspected in the woman’s death, police said. Her identity and cause of death have not been released.

The children were removed from the home and placed with family.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

So far, no one has been arrested.

