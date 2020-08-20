Police investigating after man with gunshot wound is found in vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound and a possible stab wound.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 4700 block of Blanco Road after it matched the description of a car involved in a shooting.

According to police, the victim was in the front passenger seat and had a gunshot wound on his left foot and another wound on his right leg, which appeared to be a possible stab wound.

Police said four people were inside the car in addition to the victim and that they all gave conflicting stories.

The four individuals were detained by police, but it’s unclear if they will now be charged, police said.

The man shot was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.