Man facing charges after assault in North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged assault in a North Side home early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Hillwood Drive, not far from Blanco Road and Basse Road.

According to police, the man had arrived home to find his wife with a friend. That’s when, police said, the friend hid in the bathroom to try and avoid the husband, but the man broke down the door and began to stab the friend in the head.

The injured friend was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Their name and age were not released.

Police did not disclose the name or age of the man arrested. He was taken into police custody.