Woman found dead by her 8-year-old child identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a woman found dead by her 8-year-old child inside a Northwest Side home.

Cora Nickel, 27, died Thursday inside a home in the 8900 block of Maverick Draw, not far from Guilbeau Road. The official cause of death is pending.

According to police, the 8-year-old child found Nickel on the floor and texted her grandmother.

Police said the woman lived in the home with two children, ages 5 and 8 and that foul play is suspected in her death.

Neighbors said many times Nickel could be heard arguing with a man.

”Two days ago in the morning, I hear them arguing. And it’s not it wasn’t unexpected because he’s a hothead,” said Brian Lawson, a neighbor.

”He was very upset with her, like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Like, ‘I’ve been doing all this for you... kiss my a**,” said Andres Rosado, a neighbor.

Investigators said they are working on leads, but they have not named anyone as a person of interest. But they believe that will change very soon.

”Investigators are just starting to dig in, and I’m confident that we’ll have this case closed sooner than later,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The children were removed from the home and placed with family.

