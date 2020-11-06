Students at Texas elementary school may have come into close contact with rabid bat, officials say

MANOR, Texas – Several students at a Texas elementary school may have come into close contact with a rabid bat, according to school administrators.

Manor Independent School District, just east of Austin, notified parents and staff members of the rabid bat that was found Wednesday at Lagos Elementary School.

Students that were in close contact with the bat and their families were referred to a physician following the incident, according to school officials.

MANOR, TX (NOVEMBER 3, 2020)— Administrators at Lagos Elementary School were notified that several scholars at the... Posted by Manor ISD on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

School district personnel will inspect the campus for any more signs of rabid bats or other pests, officials said. If more bats or pests are found, students, parents and staff will be notified.

The school district and Manor Police Department are working together as the investigation continues.

For more information, or for more updates, visit the school’s website here.

