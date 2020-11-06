Working 40 hours a week is bad for our mental health, study shows

Most of us have the same routine, we work eight hours a day, five days a week.

But is 40 hours a week too much for our mental wellness?

According to a study from the Australian National University, working 40 hours a week, or more, can be lead to mental health issues.

Whether you stick to working eight-hours a day or work overtime, you could be doing more harm than good to your body.

Researchers found full-time employment can lead to mental health issues, especially when combined with other commitments.

Experts say working damages a person’s mental and physical health, because it leaves less time to eat well and look after ourselves.

Researchers found the average healthy work limit for women is only 34 hours a week. The limit for men is 47-hours.

Experts say women are given extra demands at work, and it is unhealthy for them to work long hours.

So ladies, remember to take time for yourself the next time you find yourself staying late at the office.