Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Kyle, officials say

KYLE, Texas – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Kyle, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the area of the Poco Loco convenience store on High Road in Kyle at about 9:39 p.m. Monday regarding reports of shots fired. Officials said the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense.

It was learned in the early stages of the investigation that a juvenile male involved in the incident was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials said he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies made an arrest on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting. Officials said Roberto Ochoa Jr., 31, has been charged with capital murder and is in custody at the Hays County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

