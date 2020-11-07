WATCH LIVE: People gather for rally to show support for President Trump in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Many gathered to show their support for President Trump in New Braunfels on Saturday.

The rally is set to begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Main Plaza. The event is expected to draw in hundreds.

Cities across the nation have been anticipating rallies this week in response to the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The police in New Braunfels say they are prepared for the event, and they released this statement Friday:

“The City of New Braunfels Police Department is aware of a planned event on the plaza on Saturday, November 7. All individuals and groups have the right to freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble. In New Braunfels, we expect that it is done in a lawful, safe, and peaceful manner. As with other demonstrations or protests, the New Braunfels Police Department will continue to provide a presence at these events to ensure safety and security for participants of the demonstrations, onlookers, and bystanders alike.”

You can watch the rally event in the video player above.

RELATED: New Braunfels police will keep an eye on Saturday’s rally in support of President Trump