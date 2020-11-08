Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 7: Officials report 238 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 67,365 total COVID-19 cases and 1,273 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 238 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 218.

City officials also reported that 261 patients are hospitalized, 107 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.