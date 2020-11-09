‘Story time in the Garden’ to take place at San Antonio Botanical Gardens each week in November

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Gardens is offering children’s storytime weekly during the month of November.

Garden officials said each session features a different nature-themed book designed to stimulate young minds and foster an appreciation for the outdoors. Families are welcome to bring a blanket and sit during the reading.

The stories take place beginning at 10 a.m. and are recommended for children ages five and under, the press release said. Space, however, is limited.

Also in November, the San Antonio Botanical Gardens will host Family Flashlight Night on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Guests can experience the garden at night and explore it by both moonlight and flashlight. Families can find their way through a light maze and enjoy hands-on activities and tours, the press release said.

A cash bar and food, including do-it-yourself s’mores kits, are also available for purchase.

General admission ranges from $12-$15.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings when outdoors and are required in certain areas of the property.