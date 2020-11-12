If you are looking to save money when shopping, November is the month to do it

We’re right in the middle of November, so if you’re looking to save a little money, this is the month to do it.

If you’re in the market for a brand new TV or computer, now’s the time to buy.

According to an article published on moneytalksnews.com, many retailers generally offer savings on big-ticket items.

You can also find the best savings on smaller items like toasters, Instant Pots, and air fryers.

It’s also a great time to buy a new or used car.

Retail experts say the later in year you shop for a new vehicle, the better deal you’ll find.

Typically the rule is to wait until the last half of the month when sales people are trying to hit their sales goals.

That’s when you’ll generally get a better price.

November is also a great time to save on some grocery items, like turkey.

You would think the price of turkey would go up this time of year, but in 2019 it actually dropped.

According to the food industry publication “Food Drive”, the reason for the lower prices is because better technology is available to help farmers raise bigger turkeys more quickly and at a lower cost.

November is a great month to get married, money wise.

Traditionally demand for wedding venues and dresses is low this time of year, causing prices to go down.

Wedding planners say you can further your savings by booking ceremonies earlier in the day when catered meals cost less, and not as many people will be drinking alcohol.

Finally, you can also save a little cash by buying next year’s Halloween or Thanksgiving decorations now.