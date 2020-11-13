Man stabbed by woman while sitting in vehicle in apartment parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who stabbed a man while he was sitting in his vehicle late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the 1300 block of Blanco Road, just north of downtown.

According to police, a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in an apartment parking lot when a woman from the apartment approached the pair and confronted them. That’s when, police said, the woman stabbed the man in the arm.

The couple drove to a Valero gas station on Blanco Road and Hildebrand Avenue and called for help, police said.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

SAPD said the assailant fled and has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.