Traveling this holiday season? Expect to see new COVID-19 prevention measures at the San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to travel this year for the holidays, expect a different experience than you’re used to at the San Antonio International Airport, which is taking extra measures to keep travelers safe this holiday season.

The airport has added more than 200 hand sanitizing stations, floor decals and plastic shields at all ticket counters. The airport is also using a robot that uses UV light to kill viruses and bacteria.

In Bexar County, masks are required within businesses, such as the airport.

“You will have no problems, should you forget your face mask. We have a plentiful amount of face masks to issue out to our passengers,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio.

Saenz hopes these measures make people feel safer to travel during this holiday season.

“As we look at today’s numbers, we’re probably 40% of where we were last year. And we anticipate to hit, you know, 50%, 60% during the holidays,” Saenz said.

Alex Santacruz arrived from Mexico City on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s impossible to eliminate the risk, but I think they are taking the necessary steps to make people safe,” Santacruz said of the San Antonio airport.

Santacruz said he feels safe traveling amid the pandemic.

“In Mexico City and both here, they have a lot of measures in terms of security. They’re taking your temperature. There’s hand sanitizers everywhere,” Santacruz said.

Brittney Orellana traveled from California to San Antonio.

“I feel like with everybody, you know, maintaining six feet away and everything, it should be fine,” Orellana said.

She will be traveling again next month for the holidays.

“I do actually do my research on states. I do know that some of the cases have been going up, but I feel like we usually don’t go out. It’s just family,” Orellana said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

The CDC recommends checking travel restrictions, getting your flu shot, and always wearing a mask in public settings if you travel. Also, stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not in your household, wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer.

“We’re doing all that we can to ensure them that when they come into our facilities, they’re safe, they’re clean and they’re convenient for everyone’s use,” Saenz said.