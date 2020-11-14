Search underway for man that drove truck into neighbor’s Southwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver that rammed his truck into his neighbor’s Southwest Side home multiple times, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at a residence on Burd and Fenfield Avenues.

Police said the man’s neighbors were inside of the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The driver fled the scene, heading south or southeast, according to police.

Officials said they are working to develop a case against the driver, and he could be facing charges of criminal mischief or felonious assault.

The home is not structurally sound and the San Antonio Fire Department is assisting the family, along with the Red Cross, to find them another place to stay.

The electricity to the home was also shut off for safety reasons.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

