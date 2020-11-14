Man hit, killed while crossing Northeast Side roadway, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle when crossing a roadway on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Friday night in the 2200 block of Austin Highway.

Police say a vehicle was heading north on Austin Highway when the driver saw the man in front of them, trying to cross the roadway.

The driver attempted to stop but it was too late, and the vehicle struck the man, police said. The man was killed from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

