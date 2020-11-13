Vehicle rolls over in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wrong-way head-on vehicle crash late Thursday night.

Deputies were called around midnight to Highway 90 near Montgomery Road after receiving word of an accident.

Deputies said when they arrived, a vehicle fled the scene and drove nearly to Medina County before finally turning around and driving the wrong-way on the highway.

The BCSO said the car then collided head-on with a sedan, causing it to rollover.

Neither driver, however, was injured in the crash, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what, if any charges the wrong-way driver is now facing.