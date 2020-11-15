Sweatshirt helps SAPD identify suspect connected to four robberies across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the suspect connected to two robberies on the North Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

John Anthony García was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery that occurred at different Circle K locations on November 4 or 6.

According to the legal document, García wore a white sweatshirt with the words “Peanut Athletic Club” printed on the front and used a distinctive black handgun with a silver barrel during the robberies in early November that happened a few miles from each other.

On November 4, investigators say García drove to a Circle K, located in the 4700 block of West Avenue. The arrest affidavit states García walked to the front counter, pulled out the black handgun and demanded cash from the register. The cashier complied and told police the suspect made a run for it with the money.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance obtained by police shows García walking out of the store toward the back of the building where he later got into his Ford Explorer with “oversized chrome rims.”

Two days later, García visited another Circle K location off of the 3900 block of Callaghan Road wearing the same sweatshirt. The cashier told police García asked for cigarettes before pulling out a black handgun to demand money. According to the arrest affidavit, García took the money and ran.

The license plate number of Garcia’s vehicle had already been linked to two other robberies, according to the document, allowing investigators to identify and locate the suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and traced the vehicle to a home located less than five miles from each of the Circle K locations involved. According to the document, the homeowner is a relative of García and, “provided consent to search his home, with the exception of the room (García) occupies.” The homeowner told police his .45 caliber handgun was missing.

A search warrant was applied for and granted, allowed for officers to search the room Garcia occupies. Inside, investigators found, “a gun, similar in description, to the one used during the robbery.” Police confirmed the handgun belonged to the homeowner.

García wasn’t home at the time of the search. However, officers were able to take him into custody after a traffic stop.

García faces two counts of aggravated robbery.

