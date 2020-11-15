WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Joe Biden supporters hold separate rallies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Supporters of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are taking to the streets of San Antonio for separate rallies on Sunday.

Trump supporters will gather at Travis Park around 1 p.m. Sunday, and will then head to The Alamo. A ‘Trump Train’ event will also be held at Cowboys Dancehall around 3 p.m.

A Biden-Harris caravan, hosted by the Bexar County Democratic Party, will meet around 1 p.m. at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

