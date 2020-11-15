Why experts say you should never keep personal information on your phone

With the holidays getting closer, most of us may be getting new phones.

But even though it’s convenient, there are some things you should never store in your phone.

Using your cellphone as a place to store your personal information may be convenient, but it’s not the safest option.

Here are four things you should never store on your mobile device.

First, don’t keep your passwords on your phone. It can be hard to remember all of them, but if you store one on your phone, you’re putting your data at risk. Experts say if you were to lose your phone, the passwords you have on your phone can end up stored in the cloud, putting your accounts at risk. Instead, try saving them on a well-rated password manager app.

Next, don’t activate your fingerprint. It’s one of the quickest ways to unlock your phone, but not the safest. Experts say phones that more steps to unlock are more secure. Plus, there’s always the chance your fingerprint can be stolen.

Also, avoid using the facial recognition feature. It doesn’t take long for your phone to unlock, making it less secure.

Finally, don’t save your online bank information on your phone. While it’s convenient, if you were to lose your phone you risk losing control of your bank account. Instead, do your online banking on a computer that never leaves your home.

