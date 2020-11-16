Thousands of dollars in camping equipment stolen from local Boy Scout groups

SAN ANTONIO – Tony Luetkenhaus is trying to grasp why anyone would want to steal from a group of young boys. Luetkenhaus is the Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 345.

He said the trailer is shared with the Boy Scouts of Troop 345, and both groups are charted at Northwood Presbyterian Church.

Luetkenhaus was preparing to take the pack to a camp out in Hondo when he noticed the trailer was gone.

“It was disheartening. Somebody has just taken our trailer with all our gear inside," he said.

The trailer was used for storage, equipment and camping gear. Luetkenhaus estimates close to $10,000 was stolen.

“There was a lot of equipment in there that we acquired over the years and you just can’t replace that overnight," said Luetkenhaus.

Pack leaders informed the young Cub Scouts during a meeting outside the church on Sunday. Luetkenhause said the trailer was funded through popcorn sales from Cub Scout members almost 10 years ago.

Some of those members are now part of the troop.

“To think that somebody could back into our alleyway and take the trailer that we’ve been using for years now is a bit surreal," said Boy Scout Caisen Rahyne

COVID-19 put a delay on camping trips for several months, but the troop had just started using the trailer last week.

Benton Ward said it was a a tough reality to face.

“We just got finished cleaning it too since our first campout since corona hit. It was just real sad,” he said.

However, the group of young community leaders are staying optimistic and plan to keep their camaraderie alive.

“It is a setback. It is just one part of the group," said Boy Scout, Daniel Flamm.

If you have any information on the stolen trailer, contact San Antonio police.

