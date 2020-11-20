JBSA dining facility closed to public for holiday dining

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another Joint Base-San Antonio Thanksgiving tradition.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and family members will not be able to dine or attend the Thanksgiving meal served across JBSA dining facilities, a news release said.

“We appreciate your support and understanding of this COVID-19 modification to protect the health and safety of our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and retiree community,” the release said.

This is the latest holiday tradition to affect JBSA.

“Mission Thanksgiving,” a popular holiday program where San Antonio community members provide a home-cooked meal to soldiers in medical training at Fort Sam Houston, was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, “Operation Home Cooking” and “Operation Family Feast,” two similar Thanksgiving meal programs for Airmen in basic military training and technical training was called off due to COVID-19.