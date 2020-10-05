'Mission Thanksgiving’ canceled, Fort Sam Houston officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Fort Sam Houston officials announced Monday that a popular holiday program where San Antonio community members provide a home-cooked meal to soldiers in medical training, would be canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Mission Thanksgiving” has been a tradition at Fort Sam Houston for more than 20 years, officials said.

Last week, the 37th Training Wing announced the cancellation of “Operation Home Cooking” and “Operation Family Feast,” other similar programs for Airmen in basic military training and technical training.

Major General Dennis LeMaster, The US Army Medical Center of Excellence’s commanding general, said that the current risks are “too high” for the event to be held.

“We truly appreciate the hospitality the San Antonio community shows our soldiers during Thanksgiving, currently the risk is too high - our number one priority is to protect the health and readiness of the force,” LeMaster said. “We look forward to continuing this worthwhile tradition next Thanksgiving.”

