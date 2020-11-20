San Antonio’s Pearl is going to look different in 2021 with parking lot transforming into green space

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s historic Pearl is transforming once again with the addition of more green space as the area shifts focus to become more pedestrian-friendly.

The Full Goods parking lot in front of Green Vegetarian Cuisine will transform into green space as the center of the Pearl is expected to become vehicle-free, according to a spokesperson for the Pearl.

Green Vegetarian Cuisine will actually be moving locations from the Pearl to the Quarry Market in January 2021, according to San Antonio Business Journal. It will be located at 255 E. Basse Road in the place formerly occupied by 29 Wine Bar.

Parking will also look different with the nearly 3,000 parking spaces available changing from free to a tiered system that costs $6 - $10 for premium spaces while free parking will also still be available.

“As Pearl evolves, we seek to build pedestrian connectivity and increased green space. This evolution requires us to treat parking as an amenity with a tiered approach - from premium to free,” said Pearl Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso.

The Stable Lot, which has 65+ spaces will be the first lot to transition to a premium lot. Guests will use a text-to-pay interface and on nights and weekends, visitors can use the Oxbow/Credit Human Garage.

Handicap spaces will remain free to use.

A Pearl spokesperson told KSAT there will be three categories of parking at Pearl: premium, standard, and free. Spaces will be marked accordingly with a colored “P” (Premium, red; Standard, yellow; and Free, green) that corresponds with the tier.

For more information on parking at Pearl, please visit atpearl.com/about/parking.

