Dave Chappelle visits San Antonio’s Pearl again, gets photobombed by pooping dog

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle was spotted in San Antonio again just over a month after his last visit to Alamo City when he ran into one lucky San Antonio man who called the interaction the “most Dave Chappelle thing ever.”

Chappelle was seen walking around The Pearl on Saturday afternoon, according to MySanAntonio.com.

He posed with fellow comedians Ardie Fuqua, Mo Amer and Ashley Barnhill in a photo on Fuqua’s Instagram.

But it’s a photo that Chappelle didn’t pose for that is one of the best celebrity photos of the year (in our opinion).

The photo shows Chapelle strolling through the Pearl farmer’s market while a dog poops in the foreground. Sometimes funny just finds you.

Chapelle is set to perform several shows in Texas this week, including three in Houston this Thursday through Saturday after three shows in Austin Monday through Wednesday.