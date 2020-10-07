‘It was the most Dave Chappelle thing ever.’ Man runs into famous comedian at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – “It was the most Dave Chappelle thing ever." That’s the reaction one lucky San Antonio man had when he had an unexpected run-in with the famous comedian at The Pearl on Tuesday morning.

Julian Dais spoke with KSAT Wednesday about his chance encounter with Chappelle and said the man, widely considered a comedy genius, noticed him before he noticed Chapelle.

“He said, ‘hey man, nice hat. I love Chance the Rapper,” said Dais. “It just startled me. I was like - wait a minute - that’s Dave Chappelle.”

Dais was wearing a hat embroidered with "3″ on the front - a nod to Chance the Rapper’s third mixtape “Coloring Book.”

Dais, who was at the Pearl for work with his company Green Lab Inc., asked Chapelle for a photo after the quick exchange and Chappelle agreed “as long as it’s social distanced."

“I told him I’d been following his career for a long time and thanked him for everything he’s done for the black community and told him it means a lot to me,” Dais said.

Chappelle responded saying “just hearing you say that means a lot to me,” Dais told KSAT.

Dais laughed as he explained that Chappelle was walking right through the middle of the Pearl smoking a cigarette when they spoke. “He was right in front of Bakery Lorraine and had a coffee in his hand.”

According to one of Dais' employees, Chappelle is in town visiting friends.

The last time the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor winner was spotted around San Antonio was during a series of surprise, pop-up comedy shows last October.

