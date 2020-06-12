Dave Chappelle discusses George Floyd, Don Lemon, Candace Owens, Kobe Bryant in new special

Dave Chapelle released a 27-minute set on YouTube Thursday night addressing George Floyd’s death which has sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in history.

The special, released on the “Netflix Is A Joke” YouTube channel is aptly named “8:46," which is the amount of time disgraced former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of Floyd, ultimately leading to his death according to an independent autopsy.

Chappelle didn’t hold back starting his set saying “this is weird and less than ideal circumstances to do a show," referencing the socially distanced crowd who were wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He brings up Don Lemon’s call to action for celebrities to speak up on Floyd’s death and takes issue with the sentiment saying “this is the streets talking for themselves" in reference to the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“Don’t think my silence is complicit,” Chappelle says. “Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds?"

During the set, Chappelle also brings up political activist Candace Owens’ comments about not supporting Floyd, taking issue with her stance shortly after the 9-minute mark of “8:46.”

It’s been 87 days since the award-winning comedian last performed on stage and the description under the video attributes a quote to Chappelle that reads, “normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand."

The quote is followed by a link encouraging people to support the Equal Justice Initiative.

Towards the end of the set Chappelle discusses his late friend Kobe Bryant who died in January in a helicopter crash.

“The day I won a Grammy he died. That’s why I didn’t show up at the Grammys,” Chappelle said. “They had both of his f***ing jersey numbers hanging up. Eight, 24.” Chapelle followed up noting that August 24 is his birthday. "Crying like a baby.”

Watch the YouTube special below:

*Please be advised the video contains graphic and offensive language.