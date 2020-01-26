Reports: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
LOS ANGELES – The NBA has lost a legend.
As first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by ABC 7′s Curt Sandoval, longtime Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. All five passengers were killed. He was 41 years old.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
#BreakingNews— Curt Sandoval (@abc7curt) January 26, 2020
This is not a joke-Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas
Our ABC7 Desk has confirmed
#abc7eyewitness
