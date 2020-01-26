74ºF

Reports: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

No. 10: Kobe Bryant, basketball$49.5 million ($23.5 million salary/winnings, $26 million endorsements) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – The NBA has lost a legend.

As first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by ABC 7′s Curt Sandoval, longtime Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. All five passengers were killed. He was 41 years old.

