New Asian-American restaurant at the Pearl sets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the Pearl will have a new dining option starting this weekend.

Best Quality Daughter, an Asian-American restaurant, will open for limited reservations on Friday, but a grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The restaurant, which will open in the Granary’s old post, is from the team behind Tenko Ramen. Best Quality Daughter is an expansion of their pop-up dinner concept.

Hours will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for the first two weeks.

Starting on Nov. 24, hours will move from 11 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Best Quality Daughter was formed by the “culinary dream team” Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, who are the chefs and owners of Tenko Ramen, which is located in the Pearl Food Hall, a news release that announced the restaurant stated.

The concept was conceived by Dobbertin, chef Anne Ng and ceramic artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk, three Asian-American women who live in Texas and wanted to add to the diversity of food here. Watson later joined the team, the release states.

Dobbertin and Watson have also worked together at The Monterrey and Hot Joy.

Menu items will include family-style meals like salt and pepper king crab and red-cooked beef short ribs; noodles and rice like mochi gnocchi with sauce, mornay and Chinese sausage and phat kaphrao pork fried rice; and snack alike crispy fried pig ears. Handcrafted cocktails, boozy boba, wine and beer will be among the options in the bar program.

Lake Flato architects led the interior design of the converted house built in 1904.

An interior rendering of Best Quality Daughter at the Pearl complex. (Courtesy, Lake Flato)

Chorizo, Egg and Cheese Potstickers from Best Quality Daughter. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Salt 'n Pepper King Crab from Best Quality Daughter. (Courtesy, Pearl)