’Culinary dream team’ to open Asian-American restaurant at Pearl complex this fall

SAN ANTONIO – The team behind Tenko Ramen will expand their pop-up dinner concept into a brick and mortar restaurant inside The Granary’s old spot at the Pearl.

Best Quality Daughter, an Asian-American restaurant, will open its new home in November, according to the Pearl.

A news release states Best Quality Daughter was formed by the “culinary dream team” Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, who are the chefs and owners of Tenko Ramen, which is located in the Pearl Food Hall.

The concept was conceived by Dobbertin, chef Anne Ng and ceramic artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk, three Asian-American women who live in Texas and wanted to add to the diversity of food here. Watson later joined the team, the release states.

Dobbertin and Watson have also worked together at The Monterrey and Hot Joy.

“Growing up as a third culture kid, you’re always in this search for where you belong. Lucky enough to grow up in a bicultural city like San Antonio, I didn’t experience being the other until I left for college,” Dobbertin said. “In a quest to claim my identity, I moved to Asia, and sometime between years abroad and now, I discovered that what connects most of us is sharing food and experiences. I am grateful to have an outlet to do that through Best Quality Daughter.”

Menu items will include family-style meals like salt and pepper king crab and red-cooked beef short ribs; noodles and rice like mochi gnocchi with sauce, mornay and Chinese sausage and phat kaphrao pork fried rice; and snack alike crispy fried pig ears. Handcrafted cocktails, boozy boba, wine and beer will be among the options in the bar program.

Lake Flato architects will lead the interior design of the converted house built in 1904.

An interior rendering of Best Quality Daughter at the Pearl complex. (Courtesy, Lake Flato)

Chorizo, Egg and Cheese Potstickers from Best Quality Daughter. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Salt 'n Pepper King Crab from Best Quality Daughter. (Courtesy, Pearl)