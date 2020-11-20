Teen sentenced to 10 years, avoids adult certification in capital murder case

SAN ANTONIO – A teen accused of killing a man during a robbery attempt last year has been sentenced for the crime.

Judge Carlos Quesada sentenced the teen, now 16, during a Zoom hearing to a 10-year determinant sentence in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The teen, who was initially charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and avoided being certified as an adult, where he could have faced a sentence of up to life in prison or even the death penalty.

Because the teen was not certified as an adult, KSAT is not publishing his name.

The victim in the case, Shaun Baker, 34, was killed on Nov. 18, 2019, in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay, near Zamora Middle School.

Investigators said Baker had stopped his car briefly when a juvenile with a gun approached him and demanded that he exit his vehicle. Baker drove off instead and was shot twice. He lost control of his car and crashed into five parked vehicles.

Two other juveniles involved were not charged but agreed to be state witnesses had there been a jury trial, the teen’s attorney said in a press release.

