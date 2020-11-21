Part of northbound US Highway 281 to be closed all weekend, TxDOT officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Below are the planned, construction-related road closures in San Antonio set for this weekend and next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All of the road closures are subject to change, weather-permitting.

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Saturday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Redland Rd. to Green Mountain Rd. for guardrail repairs.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure of the west- to southbound direct connector ramp to US 281 for overhead signage work. DETOUR: Take the Gold Canyon Road/Redland Road exit ramp, continue on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road through the Gold Canyon Road/Redland Road intersections, turn left on the southbound US 281 frontage road and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound frontage road closure from Gold Canyon Road to Stone Oak Parkway for asphalt/striping work.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound frontage road closure from the Stone Oak Parkway entrance ramp to the Gold Canyon Road exit ramp for asphalt/striping work.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Saturday, November 21 until Sunday, November 22. Weekend continuous closure 12 a.m. until 8 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to Evans Road for striping. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp and stay on the northbound US 281 frontage road.

Saturday, November 21 until Monday, November 23. Weekend continuous closure 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 frontage road exit ramp and go through the Loop 1604 intersection.

Saturday, November 21 until Monday, November 23. Weekend continuous closure 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving. DETOUR: Take the southbound US 281 entrance ramp at Donella Drive.

Saturday, November 21 until Monday, November 23. Weekend continuous closure 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Redland Road to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Saturday, November 21 until Monday, November 23. Weekend continuous closure 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure of the south- to eastbound direct connector ramp to Loop 1604 for illumination work. DETOUR: Take the Redland Road/Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the southbound US 281 frontage road, turn left on the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure of the south- to westbound direct connector ramp to Loop 1604 for illumination work. DETOUR: Take the Redland Road/Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the southbound US 281 frontage road, turn right on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road and take the Loop 1604 entrance ramp.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road to Sonterra Boulevard for guardrail work. DETOUR: Head west on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road, turn left on the southbound US 281 frontage road, use the turnaround at Donella Drive, and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound frontage road closure of the south- to northbound turnaround at Redland Road for concrete paving. DETOUR: Take the turnaround at Loop 1604.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 frontage road exit ramp and go through the Loop 1604 intersection.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving. DETOUR: Take the southbound US 281 entrance ramp at Donella Drive.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

I-10 – Northwest San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County

Sunday, November 22 until Monday, November 23. 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single westbound lane closure from Balcones Creek Rd. to Scenic Loop Rd. exit ramp for installation of overhead signs.

Sunday, November 22. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes and frontage roads, in both directions, at Boerne Stage Road for transfer of utility lines.

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closure on westbound frontage road from Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Dr. for completion of asphalt.

Tuesday, December 1 until Friday, December 4. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Dominion Dr. to Camp Bullis Rd. for completion of asphalt.

Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Nightly 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single lane and shoulder closure on westbound mainlanes from Dominion Dr. to Boerne Stage Rd. for removal of concrete traffic barrier.

Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound entrance ramp to Boerne Stage Road closed for installation of metal beam guard fence.

Thursday, December 3 until Friday, December 4. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound exit ramp to Old Fredericksburg Rd./Buckskin Dr. closed for metal beam guard fence repairs.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Saturday, November 21. 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Right lane closure on westbound mainlanes from FM 1516 to Ackerman Rd. for movement of barriers and paving operations.

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from US 183 to FM 2438 for armor joint work and pavement placement.

Current until further notice. East and westbound I-10 frontage road traffic have right-of-way at Woodlake Parkway intersection. Woodlake traffic must stop before proceeding.

Current until late November: Westbound I-10 exit ramp to Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Use Woodlake Parkway exit ramp.

Current until early December: Westbound I-10 entrance ramp from Ackerman Road closed. DETOURS:

Southbound Ackerman traffic can travel south under the I-10 overpass, use the eastbound frontage road to Foster Road, turn left on Foster, and take the westbound frontage road to the westbound entrance ramp just west of Foster.

Northbound Ackerman traffic can use the eastbound frontage road to Foster Road, turn left on Foster, and take the westbound frontage road to the westbound entrance ramp just west of Foster.

Current until further notice. Graytown Road bridge at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic will use the frontage roads and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Until further notice, the southbound entrance ramp at Schwab Rd. is closed.

US 90 – Central/West San Antonio

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to S.W. 36th St. for signal improvements.

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to S.W. 36th St. for guardrail and mowstrip improvements.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge demolition.

Current until Monday, November 23. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge demolition.

Current until Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closure on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for retaining wall work.

Current until Wednesday, November 18. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Military Dr. intersection at Loop 410, including two mainlanes of Loop 410, in both directions, from Culebra Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge rail demolition. DETOUR: Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Loop 410 southbound frontage road to the SH 151 turnaround back to Military Dr. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Loop 410 northbound frontage road to the Culebra Rd. turnaround back to Military Dr.

Current until Wednesday, November 25. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Full closure of southbound frontage road from N.W. Crossroads to Richland Hills Dr. for rail placement.

Current until Saturday, November 21. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closure, in both directions, from Culebra Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge rail demolition.

Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Entrance ramp before Marbach Rd. closed for crash cushion replacement.

Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Marbach Rd. closed for sign installation. DETOUR: Use Cleto Rodriguez Freeway exit ramp to access Marbach Rd.

Tuesday, November 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from US 90 to SH 151 for painting operations.

Tuesday, November 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on southbound frontage road from US 90 to SH 151 for painting operations.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Ingram Rd. to Loop 410 for work on direct connectors.

Current until Monday, November 23. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for continued work on direct connectors.

Current until Monday, November 23. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for continued work on direct connectors.

Friday, November 20 until Monday, November 23. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road at Loop 410, including two mainlane closure on Loop 410, in both directions, for bridge rail demolition.

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road intersection at Loop 410 for striping operations.

FM 471 – Culebra Road

Wednesday, November 18 until Saturday, November 21. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of intersection at Loop 410 for bridge rail demolition. DETOUR: Eastbound traffic will be detoured through Loop 410 southbound frontage road to the Military Dr. turnaround, back to Culebra Rd. Westbound traffic will be detoured through Loop 410 northbound frontage road to Ingram Rd turnaround and back to Culebra Rd.

FM 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from just east of N.W. Military Highway to just west of N.W. Military Highway for striping and barrier operations.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

Monday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 24. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double lane closures, in both directions from 1,000 feet south of Wurzbach Parkway to 1,000 feet north of Wurzbach Parkway for striping operations.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).

Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

FM 1560 – Hausman Road

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance and exit to Cedar Point subdivision will be closed for asphalt work. DETOUR: Use main entrance and exit located off of SH 16.

Monday, November 23 until Wednesday, November 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound right turn lane closed at Loop 1604 for storm sewer installation.

FM 2696 – Blanco Road

Monday, November 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound lane closure near the Bitters Road intersection for road improvements.

SH 46 – Boerne/Kendall County

Current until further notice. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left lane from East Sharon Drive to Charger Boulevard for traffic switch (drivers diverted to the right side for construction access on the right side; left turn lane remains open).

RM 1376 – Kendall County

Current until Saturday, November 21. 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from N. School St. to 0.5 miles past Wasp Creek Rd. for culvert work and roadway reconstruction.

RM 337 – Bandera County

Current until March 2021. Full closure of bridge at Mill Creek for bridge replacement.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.