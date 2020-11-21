Texas A&M University-San Antonio students host 2nd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Texas A&M University-San Antonio are honoring the 37 transgender lives lost to violence this year.

The second annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil was held Friday. On display were pictures of those who died as guest speakers spoke about what everyone can do to make a difference.

Organizers said even one senseless transgender death is one too many.

The university’s Central Academic Building dome was also lit up to show solidarity.

